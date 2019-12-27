Blessing of the crib and Nativity scene in Roscrea

The presence of the Roscrea community crib and Nativity scene in town during the Christmas season reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas and brings a great deal of joy, hope and peace to so many people.

Great community spirit makes this scene a possibility every Christmas since 2014 when the people of Roscrea made donations to fund the buying of the figurines and materials needed to make the crib.

The crib was made by people working on the community scheme under the watchful eye of Paddy Reidy (supervisor) and Con O’Lone (carpenter) and each year they reassemble the crib in December while Joe Dooley (electrician) and his team provide light to the crib.

The blessing of the Roscrea community crib in Rosemary Square took place on Tuesday, December 16 .

The blessing began with the singing of some Christmas carols and prayers led by local clergy, including Fr Tom Corbett, Reverend Jane Galbraith, Reverend Stephen Foster and Adrian Hewson.

After the blessing all in attendance enjoyed some hot chocolate and sweets provided by Roscrea Stands Up. Merry Christmas to all our readers.