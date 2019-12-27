Tipperary schools help to create 85 food hampers for needy at Christmas

Eighty five food hampers are being distributed to Carrick-on-Suir families and people in need this Christmas thanks to the huge response of local schools to the St Vincent de Paul's annual appeal.

The St Nicholas Conference of St Vincent de Paul volunteers collected non-perishable food donated by students from the Greenschool, Presentation Primary School, Comeragh College and Edmund Rice Secondary School last Monday, December 16.

Michael Lonergan, the Conference's president thanked the students, principals and teachers in all the schoool for their generous donations.

Michael told students the St. Vincent de Paul Society was founded in Carrick-on-Suir in the first year of the Famine, 1845.

Edmund Rice Secondary School's First Year choir sang at SuperValu in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, December 13.

They raised €935 for the food appeal and other initiatives they will be involved in during the year.

A portion of the money they raised that day was used to buy more food and vouchers for local butchers and SuperValu.