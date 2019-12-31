Holycross St Stephen’s Day Swim in aid of Sean Stakelum Leukaemia Fund



A record breaking 49 hardy souls braved the cold waters of the Suir for the St. Stephen’s Day Swim in aid of the Sean Stakelum Leukaemia Fund. While the morning started out wet the sun made an appearance in the afternoon and large numbers of locals, relatives and friends of Sean turned out in force to cheer on the swimmers who included Sean’s brother, sisters, uncle, aunt, cousins and close friends. Following the swim people retired to the Old Abbey Inn for a few beverages and an array of prizes were raffled during the evening. Sean’s family were astounded by the support they received and wish to thank everyone involved in the organisation of the swim and raffles, the swimmers, supporters and those who contributed in any way to this event. Over €10,000 was raised and money is still coming in. A presentation will be made to Sean’s family on January 11 in the Old Abbey Inn at 9pm.