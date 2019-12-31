South Tipperary General Hospital has 31 patients on trolleys today

There were 31 patients on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital today.

The Clonmel hospital is the third worst hit in the country in the daily report.

557 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

404 are waiting in the emergency department, while 153 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

Cork University Hospital –55

University Hospital Limerick – 52

South Tipperary General Hospital – 31

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital - 31