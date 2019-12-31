Tipperary freedom fighter Seumas Robinson remembered in new book

The Tipperary launch of Citizen Soldier - from Sevastopol Street to Soloheadbeg - a biography of Séumas Robinson, by Daniel Jack will take place in the Gallery Space at the Excel Theatre in Tipperary Town on Saturday, January 18 at 7 30pm, preceded by a reception at 7 pm.

The author – Daniel Jack - a relative of Séumas Robinson, and himself a Belfast man, had his first launch at Áras Uí Chonghaile, Belfast, on December 2 to a packed audience of distinguished guests, historians, and interested parties.

Séumas Robinson’s daughter Dimphne Brennan and her family were present.

Séumas Robinson, an often neglected Volunteer Leader had been O/C of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade during the War of Independence.

This book, the first of its kind, helps to highlight the unusual and committed role played by Robinson during the Easter Rising and the Irish struggle for freedom.

The launch will be performed by Dr. Martin Mansergh and will be hosted by Comóradh na nÓglach and the 3rd Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee.

We anticipate and look forward to a good attendance.

All are welcome.