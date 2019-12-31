LAUNCH

Tipperary freedom fighter Seumas Robinson remembered in new book

TIPPERARY BRIGADE LEADER IN WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

Book launch will take place in the Excel Theatre in Tipp town

The Tipperary launch of Citizen Soldier -  from Sevastopol Street to Soloheadbeg  -  a biography of Séumas  Robinson, by Daniel Jack will take place in the Gallery Space at the Excel Theatre  in Tipperary Town on Saturday, January 18 at 7 30pm, preceded by a reception at 7 pm.

The author – Daniel  Jack -  a relative of Séumas  Robinson, and himself a Belfast man, had his first launch at Áras  Uí  Chonghaile, Belfast, on December 2 to a packed audience of distinguished guests, historians, and interested parties. 

 Séumas  Robinson’s daughter Dimphne  Brennan and her family were present.

Séumas  Robinson, an often neglected Volunteer Leader had been O/C of the 3rd Tipperary  Brigade during the War of Independence.

This book, the first of its kind, helps to highlight the unusual and committed role played by Robinson during the Easter  Rising and the Irish struggle for freedom.

The launch will be performed by Dr.  Martin  Mansergh and will be hosted by Comóradh  na  nÓglach and the 3rd Tipperary  Brigade Old  IRA  Commemoration  Committee.

We anticipate and look forward to a good attendance.

All are welcome.