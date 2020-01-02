Large attendance at Festival of Nine Lessons and Christmas Carols in Tipperary

There was a very large attendance at the Church of Ireland’s Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 22.

The Christmas story was beautifully portrayed in a very festive atmosphere with a lovely decorated church. Canon Fryday and the congregation would like to thank all those people who read and the Fethard Choral Society who gave a very moving performance. Special recognition must go to Ann Barry – their musical director and accompanist.

Sometimes on these occasions, all the people who give their time so generously are not mentioned so we would like to say a big thank you to the organist Dr. David Butler and the Bailey family and their great helpers who provided all the tasty refreshments.