CHRISTMAS FESTIVITIES IN TIPPERARY
Large attendance at Festival of Nine Lessons and Christmas Carols in Tipperary
Photographed at the Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at Holy Trinity Church of Ireland Fethard were from left: Zoë Stokes, Emma Little, Bobbi Holohan and Melissa Stokes.
There was a very large attendance at the Church of Ireland’s Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 22.
The Christmas story was beautifully portrayed in a very festive atmosphere with a lovely decorated church. Canon Fryday and the congregation would like to thank all those people who read and the Fethard Choral Society who gave a very moving performance. Special recognition must go to Ann Barry – their musical director and accompanist.
Sometimes on these occasions, all the people who give their time so generously are not mentioned so we would like to say a big thank you to the organist Dr. David Butler and the Bailey family and their great helpers who provided all the tasty refreshments.
