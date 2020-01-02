Tipperary motorist warned he will go to jail if he comes before court again

A Cashel based motorist caught driving without insurance or a licence twice within two months, received a six year driving ban, 240 hours community service, €500 fine and licence endorsement at Cashel Court’s latest sitting.

Judge Terence Finn imposed these penalties on Razvan Tuca (29) of 29 Castlegreen Avenue, Cashel after the Probation Officer assessed him as suitable to do community service. The community service order was imposed in lieu of a four month prison sentence.

He pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a driving licence and failing to produce these documents at Castlegreen Avenue, Cashel on January 23, 2019 and at The Green, Cashel on November 25, 2018.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client wasn’t working at the moment but hoped to do so again. He had children in Ireland and in his home country. Mr Tuca's brother had given him an assurance that his client will not drive again.

Judge Finn warned Mr Tuca he will be jailed if he comes before the court again.