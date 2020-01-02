Tipperary pupil Rua Astwood is a winner in Christmas decoration competition

There was great excitement in Scoil Mhuire Knockavilla on December 17 when Michael Fitzgerald MCC, Chairman of Tipperary-Cashel-Cahir Municipal Council, visited the school to present Third Class pupil, Rua Astwood, with his first prize in the County Council Christmas Decoration competition (Cashel-Tipperary-Cahir Electoral area).

Cllr Fitzgerald with the Junior and Senior Infants at Knockavilla NS

Anne Marie Clifford from the County Council Environment section, who was a judge for the competition, praised Rua’s winning entry – a deer-head - made from recyclable materials.

This is on display in the County Council offices in Clonmel. The other exciting entries from Ms Healy’s class are also on display in the County Council offices in Tipperary Town.

Following the presentation to a very proud Rua, Councillor Fitzgerald visited the pupils in Junior and Senior Infants who were putting the finishing touches to their Christmas play in the school hall.

The pupils and their teachers were very excited to meet the Chairman.