Call to expand Tipperary mental health services to provide youth centre in Carrick-on-Suir

Calls for Carrick-on-Suir to become a centre for the Jigsaw youth mental health services in view of the high number of suicides and incidents of self-harm in the town and its district were made at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro, Carrick Municipal District's chairperson, appealed for a Jigsaw hub to be established in Carrick-on-Suir as a matter of urgency and her call was unanimously supported by the district's other councillors at the meeting.

The Ballingarry councillor, who will contest the next general election for Fianna Fail, said she was very concerned about the “astronomical” suicide, attempted suicide and self-harm statistics for Carrick-on-Suir town over the past two years.

She understood the reasons why Thurles was chosen as the main centre for Jigsaw and why Clonmel and Nenagh are become to become “hub” centre for the youth mental health service. But she pointed out a lot of people don't have transport or the funds to travel to these towns. “When you don't have funding and are crying for help, Thurles is a long way away.

She pointed out that in the days before Carrick Municipal District's monthly meeting two people under the age of 25 died by suicide in Carrick-on-Suir District and she feared more such incidents in the future.

“We need people to know the Council is taking this seriously,” Cllr Goldsboro added.

Carrick-on-Suir FF councillor Kieran Bourke also called for Carrick- on-Suir to become a centre for Jigsaw.

“I know we are only 13 miles from Clonmel but I have to agree with the chairperson. Carrick-on-Suir has a lot of mental health issues over the last number of years,” he said.

Mullinahone Cllr Kevin O'Meara (Ind) also supported Cllr Goldsboro's call. “The sooner Jigsaw is rolled out to Carrick-on-Suir town the better. It's badly, badly needed,” he told the meeting.

Shane O'Dwyer of Tipperary Co. Council's Community & Economic Development Department, said he would take the concerns raised by councillors back to Jigsaw. He pointed out that when Jigsaw was first introduced to Donegal and Kerry, the service was based in just one centre in each county. Donegal now has five Jigsaw centres while Kerry has six.

“It does evolve. I would see the three centres that are coming (to Co. Tipperary) as a start rather than a finish,” he added.