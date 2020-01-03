Tributes paid to retiring well known Tipperary publican

Well-known Carrick-on- Suir publican Mary Fox was honoured by the town's business association on the occasion of her retirement after 23 years service as proprietor of Figgerty's Pub.

Mary ran the popular New Street bar with her late husband Iggy and has been a prominent figure in Carrick-on-Suir's business community during her years in the local pub trade.

Carrick-on-Suir Business Association made a presentation to her in appreciation of her contribution to the town and the association at a recent function to mark her retirement. A COSBA spokesperson said Mary was a stalwart of the town's business community and wished her a happy retirement.

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society also made a presentation to Mary at the function. She has been a member of the Society's committee for many years and also a key patron and supporter of the Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival since its foundation.

Michael Lonergan, who made the presentation on behalf of the Musical Society, wished Mary good health in her retirement.

He spoke of Mary's involvement with the Society over the past 30 years when she worked with the late Dick Meany, Paddy Boland and Mary Kelly backstage looking after props.

She won an AIMS Unsung Hero award in 2000 In recognition for her dedication and work for the Society.

“Mary has been a true friend to many in the Society over the years. We wish her all the best for the future,” Mr Lonergan added.