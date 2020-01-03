New book on Tipperary Brigade hero Séumas Robinson is launched

“Citizen Soldier - from Sevastopol to Soloheadbeg - Séumas Robinson and the Irish Revolution” was launched at Áras UÍ Chonghaile, Falls Road, Belfast recently.

The book, written by Daniel Jack – a relative of Séumas Robinson through his mother’s lineage – was presented to a ‘standing room only’ audience of distinguished guests, historians and interested parties.

Dimphne Brennan (daughter of Séumas Robinson) was present, as were her daughter Breda and brother-in-law Joe MacAnthony.



Séumas Robinson was O/C of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade during the War of Independence, but his role has often been relegated to a footnote in earlier accounts of that period.

Daniel Jack makes the point - “While this is not intended to be an in-depth history of Séumas Robinson and the period of the Irish Revolution, it is nevertheless, in part, intended to be his story.

His thoughts, his words, his deeds, his feelings and his opinions have shaped this work …”

The 3rd Tipperary Brigade was represented at the launch by Teresa Purcell, Dundrum, Úna Crowe, Holycross and Neil Ryan, Ballycahill - all descendants of the 3rd Battalion of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade.

Neil, as Secretary of both Comóradh na nÓglach and the 3rd Tipperary Brigade Commemoration committee, delivered a well articulated and fitting address- acknowledging the great and brave work of Séumas Robinson – apologising for the neglect of his role in Tipperary and restoring him to his esteemed and rightful place as Brigadier of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade - as Daniel Jack commented-

“Neil’s words were powerful to say the least, something really unexpected and I am sure Dimphne appreciated it.” The Tipperary launch of “CITIZEN SOLDIER” in takes place in the Excel Theatre, Tipperary on January 18, 2020 at 7.30pm.