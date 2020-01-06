Tipperary property prices record an increase

Property prices in Tipperary have increased for the third consecutive quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.

The report for Q4 2019 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county has increased to €170,000 from €169,000 in Q3.

This represents an increase of €5,000 compared to this time last year. This is the highest figure recorded in seven years.

The asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county stayed steady at €150,000 compared with Q3. However, prices for this house type are up by €5,000, from €145,000 this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Tipperary rose by €2,475 to €179,975, up from €177,500 in Q3. Prices are up by 3% compared to this time last year. Asking prices in this segment are at their highest level since Q1 2011.

The number of properties for sale in Tipperary on MyHome.ie fell by 4% in the last quarter and rose by 2% compared to this time last year.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly 5 months.