Environment
Recycle your Christmas Tree with Tipperary Co Council
Christmas trees can be dropped off free of charge
Tipperary Co Council is urging the public to safely dispose of their used Christmas trees this January.
Christmas trees can be dropped off free of charge for recycling from Monday, January 6, to Saturday, January 18, at the following locations when open.
Clonmel Recycling Centre Carrigeen, Clonmel
Waller’s-Lot Recycling Centre Cashel
Donohill Recycling Centre, Tipperary
Fair Green Car Park Carrick- on- Suir
Nenagh Recycling Centre, Nenagh
Roscrea Recycling Centre, Roscrea
Templemore Town Park, Templemore
Parnell Street Car Park, Thurles
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on