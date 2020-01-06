Recycle your Christmas Tree with Tipperary Co Council 

Tipperary Co Council is urging the public to safely dispose of their used Christmas trees this January.

Christmas trees can be dropped off free of charge for recycling from Monday, January 6, to Saturday, January 18, at the following locations when open.

Clonmel Recycling Centre Carrigeen, Clonmel



Waller’s-Lot Recycling Centre Cashel



Donohill Recycling Centre, Tipperary



Fair Green Car Park Carrick- on- Suir



Nenagh Recycling Centre, Nenagh



Roscrea Recycling Centre, Roscrea



Templemore Town Park, Templemore



Parnell Street Car Park, Thurles