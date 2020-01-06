Environment

Recycle your Christmas Tree with Tipperary Co Council 

Christmas trees can be dropped off free of charge

Eoin Kelleher

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Co Council is urging the public to safely dispose of their used Christmas trees this January. 

Christmas trees can be dropped off free of charge for recycling from Monday, January 6, to Saturday, January 18, at the following locations when open. 

Clonmel Recycling Centre Carrigeen, Clonmel


Waller’s-Lot Recycling Centre Cashel


Donohill Recycling Centre, Tipperary


Fair Green Car Park Carrick- on- Suir


Nenagh Recycling Centre, Nenagh


Roscrea Recycling Centre, Roscrea


Templemore Town Park, Templemore


Parnell Street Car Park, Thurles