Funeral details announced for Tipperary motorcycle crash victim

Funeral details have been announced for the late Maurice Fehilly, Seskin, Kilsheelan and formerly Clonmel, who died following a motorcycle crash between Limerick and Tipperary town on Saturday.

Beloved husband and devoted father, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Loraine, sons Shane and Sam, daughter Holly, mother Bridie, brother Danny, sister Jackie (Dillon), brothers-in-law Paul and Andrew, sisters-in-law Teresa and Donna, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 K663) on Tuesday afternoon from 3.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Island Crematorium, Cork for cremation at 3.00pm.

House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Society for Autism.