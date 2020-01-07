€45m housing projects to transform Thurles and mid Tipperary

Thurles town is looking forward to investment of €45 million in three separate housing projects which are about to commence and will provide 40 social houses and 110 private houses for the Cathedral Town.



The €34 million housing development proposal for Mitchel Street and Bohernamona Road in Thurles will transform, not just the immediate locality of the 122 home scheme, but Thurles town in general, according to Independent Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry.



And, the 28 house development at Mill Road, Thurles by Tipperary County Council has had the preferred contractors advised to the department and are just awaiting ministerial approval.

Similarly, Minister Murphy is about to grant approval to the Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association to go to tender very soon on the €4m redevelopment of the Stanwix Village project at Kickham Street.



The Mitchel Street application submitted to An Bord Pleanala by Liberty Square Consulting Ltd. which is part of Castlestar Group - a property development company, will be available for all to see at the Thurles Order of Malta Centre on Tuesday next, January 14 from 4-8:00pm. And, all queries, observations, questions and submissions will be fielded by representatives of the company which has undertaken many similar developments around the country, according to Deputy Lowry.

“They are very reputable developers and they have consulted with the likes of Tipperary County Council and Irish Water prior to submitting this strategic housing development project to An Bord Pleanala. This method of application is in a bid to expedite planning so that houses can come on stream much quicker,” Deputy Lowry said.

Above: The site layout plan for Brú na Manach, Thurles

The land at Mitchel Street had already been zoned for housing and a proposal for development more than a decade ago had fallen through. However, the latest proposal has been devised following consultation with existing neighbours, many of whom will be able to benefit from new sewer connections to the site's proposed pump station and treatment plant - sewerage has been an issue for some time for many premises in the Mitchel Street and Bohernamona road areas and a technical solution to their problem will be music to their ears.



The development will consist of:  11 x 2 storey semi-detached 4 bed houses;

62 x 2 storey semi-detached 3 bed houses; 16 x 2 storey townhouses 2 bed houses; 12 x Duplex 2 bed ground floor homes; 12 x Duplex 3 bed townhouses; and 9 x 2 storey semi-detached 4 bed houses. A childcare/creche facility is also included as is a landscaped public park and extensive green area.



Deputy Lowry said: “At my request the developer has agreed to make available his full design team on Tuesday next January 14 from 4pm to 8pm at the Order of Malta Centre, Thurles. The full plans will be on display and the public will have the opportunity to raise queries, concerns or to make comments and suggestions.

“People can, if they so desire, make submissions directly online to An Bord Pleanála on any matter regarding the planning application. This opportunity is open for 5 weeks. I’ve also made arrangements for representatives of Mitchel St Residents Committee and Loughtagalla Park and Residents Association to meet with the developer to discuss issues.



“This project is a significant investment in our town. It gives an opportunity to young families to buy a house at an affordable cost. Young families secure the future of our town, its schools, business, sport and voluntary organisations,” Deputy Lowry told the Tipperary Star this week.



Above: Deputy Michael Lowry

As for the 28 house development at Mill Road, which backs onto the four estates at Monakeeba, Thurles members of Tipperary County Council have been pushing for progress for some time. With an ever growing local authority housing list, the coming on stream of these 28 houses on the outskirts of the town is very welcome news indeed and the €7million investment in the entire project will transform what was effectively a vacant site into a modern housing development



The Mill Road project will be built a stones throw from where the proposed link road will emerge having crossed the River Suir from Clongour, and Deputy Lowry is delighted that the two housing projects and the Stanwix Home are set to commence, as it they help to cement Thurles' case for the establishment of business and industry.

“You have to have housing available if you intend having business and industry coming to the town because people need to live locally. That was one element identified some time ago and I am delighted that these houses will go some way towards addressing this. Having people communte to our town for work is no good - you need them to be living locally so that they spend locally, get involved in clubs and groups, send their children to the local schools and support local organisations. These are the real benefits and with the Erin Foods redevelopment just around the corner, there is much cause for optimism in Thurles right now,” Deputy Lowry said.