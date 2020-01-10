Tipperary election hopeful Mary Newman Julian listed as ‘one to watch’

Fine Gael Tipperary election candidate Mary Newman Julian has said that she was “delighted” to have been included in a list of people to watch in 2020.

The list was published in last Saturday’s Irish Times, and Ms Newman Julian was described as being like her “similarly no-nonsense” sister, Dublin Bay South TD Kate O’Connell.

“I was delighted to be included in the 50 People to Watch for 2020 as a political candidate in the Irish Times at the weekend,” said Ms Julian Newman.

She said that as a vet and a farmer, she was passionate about sustainable agriculture and food production.

“As climate change is one of the biggest challenges we currently face, I believe it is essential that public representatives are engaged in finding solutions that ensure appropriate measures are taken to mitigate against climate change whilst ensuring we have a safe and secure food production system,” she said.

The general election candidate, who will be aiming to win back the seat lost by Fine Gael in 2016, said that Tipperary and rural Ireland needed a strong and positive voice, to not just articulate the issues we faced, but also to provide relevant and workable solutions to improve the quality of life for all.

“As Tipperary does not currently have a Fine Gael TD, there has always been significant pressure on us as a party to deliver at least one, if not two Dáil seats in the next election,” she said.

Ms Newman Julian will contest the election with party colleague, Clonmel Minicipal District Council cathaoirleach Garrett Ahern.

She said that she had been a candidate for 18 months at this stage, and was enjoying working all across the county, from Borrisokane to Emly, and Roscrea to Carrick-on-Suir, assisting as many people as possible with issues and challenges of all sort. “I am looking forward to the election this year,” she said.