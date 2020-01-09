Elderly man seriously injured in collision with cyclist in Clonmel has died

The elderly man seriously injured in a collision with a cyclist while walking in Clonmel on Monday evening, has passed away.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson confirmed this morning that the Clonmel resident aged in his mid-70s died at South Tipperary General Hospital yesterday (Wednesday).

He was hospitalised after suffering a serious head injury in a collision with a male cyclist while he was walking along the N24 Clonmel Bypass at Glenconnor Upper. The accident happened at approximately 6.30pm on Monday.

The cyclist, who is also from Clonmel. wasn't injured in the collision but was very shocked. The area where the accident occurred was preserved by gardai afterwards to allow a technical examination to be carried out.