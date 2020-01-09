Tipperary has second highest numbers on trolleys at 44 patients

South Tipperary General Hospital has the second highest number of patients on trolleys nationally, according to Trolley Watch figures this Thursday.

There are a total of 44 people waiting on a bed, just four behind University Hospital Limerick, 48, which, again has the highest number in the country.

In total, there are 148 people on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary.

Apart from Clonmel and Limerick, there are 24 patients waiting on a bed in University Hospital Waterford; 22 in St Luke's in Kilkenny, nine in Tullamore and one in Portlaoise.

The numbers around the country have dropped to 520 from over 700 earlier this week.