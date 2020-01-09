Clonmel lecture on the controversial execution of the Tipperary Cormack brothers

Each year Tipperary Museum runs an annual lecture series from October to April.

The series focuses on a theme and the theme for 2019/2020 is Morals and Misconduct. Lecture 4 will be held this Saturday, January 11.

The speaker will be John Flannery who will speak on the Cormack Brothers. It takes places in the Clonmel museum at 10.30am and admission is €5

In May 1858, brothers Daniel and William Cormack from Loughmore were executed for the murder of local land agent John Ellis.

Despite their pleas of innocence, the unreliability of the main witness and a huge public outcry over their convictions the brothers were not spared.

This lecture will look at the events leading up to the crime, the society in which the events occurred and the legacy it created.

Speaker John Flannery compiled and presented the popular Talking History at Steeples talks on local history. He has lectured extensively to historical societies and schools throughout Munster.

He is currently president of the Ormond Historical Society, based in Nenagh. He is deeply interested in local history, particularly the Irish Civil War period. John is currently completing an MA in History of Family at University of Limerick.