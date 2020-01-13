€118 million broadband investment for Tipperary

€118m is to be invested in County Tipperary as part of the rollout of the national broadband plan to 29,000 premises in the county.

There will be three major hubs for the roll out of the broadband plan in the county - Clonmel,Tipperary Town and Roscrea.

Once the national broadband plan rollout begins in the next few months a total of nine broadband connect points in remote areas of the county will be prioritised for connection to high speed fibre broadband. The locations within the county are are Killurney,Moyglass,Rossmore,Drom,Aglish,Curreeney ,Killea,Kileen,Killoscully

Mr.Pat Slattery,Director of Services told a meeting of Tipperary County Council in Clonmel on Monday that representatives of the national broadband plan would make a full presentation on the roll out of the plan for Tipperary at a meeting of the county council, most likely in March.