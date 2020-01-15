Tipperary community receives a €2m investment boost

The communities in Dualla / Boherlahan have received a massive boost with news that they are to receive €2m in funding through the Government’s Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) for a variety of community development projects across the parish.

The IIP is a programme administered by the Department of Justice to facilitate investment in Ireland by people wishing to obtain residency here. The investment approved is phased over the next two to three years, with an initial €400,000 approved for the first quarter of 2020.

The selected projects cover the entire parish, including the redesign and refurbishment of Boherlahan Community Centre, the modernisation and expansion of Dualla Community Hall, the development of a community all weather sports facility in Boherlahan and the enhancement of leisure facilities at Dualla Community Field. Work is due to begin on these projects in the next couple of months with a targeted completion date in mid-2022.

The group has worked on securing this investment for the last two years. After consultation with local groups, an initial list of capital development projects was identified.

The steering committee of Oliver Ryan, Liam Burke, Fergus O’Dwyer, Peter Gleeson, Sean Trainor, Mary O’Donnell, James Ryan and Joan Kennedy co-ordinated the development of a business plan to secure funding for the identified projects.

The committee said they were grateful for the support received from the local community, Tipperary County Council and local public representatives.

“We are delighted that our application has been successful. An investment of €2m into any community is very significant, but for a rural community in Tipperary with a population of 2,000 people, this investment can and will deliver amazing benefits and have a truly meaningful impact on people’s lives,” said Sean Trainor, chairperson of Boherlahan Parish Council.

Joan Kennedy, chairperson of Dualla Community Association added: “The collaboration between the local community and elected representatives worked very well and produced excellent results for the community. We would like to thank all for their hard work and commitment over the last two years”.

Boherlahan Dualla Community Development Group received the support at an early stage from Cllr Michael Fitzgerald.

They approached FG general election candidate Mary Newman Julian for assistance and guidance in 2018 and her contacts with people familiar with the operation of the IIP process helped progress the project and her assistance in arranging meetings with relevant government officials helped greatly in arriving at a successful outcome.

“This is an amazing investment. It has been an absolute privilege to work with such a fantastic team who have such a clear vision and purpose of how to make their community a better place for all to live and work in.

“The determination and drive of the steering group in bringing this project to a successful outcome is a great example of community spirit in action and is to be highly commended. I am delighted to have been in a position to provide any assistance I could,” said Ms Newman Julian.