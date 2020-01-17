Tipperary councillor calls for mobile mental health ambulance service

A call has been made by Cllr Seamus Morris for the use of psychiatric emergency response teams in Tipperary.

“One of my first acts as a council representative on the Regional Health Forum Western area is to ask the Health Minister to roll out the use of PAM ambulances in Tipperary,” he said.

The service is available in Sweden.

Cllr Morris said that Tipperary had been stripped of psychiatric services with people suffering from psychiatric episodes ending up in overcrowded emergency departments.

“The PAMs are effectively therapy on wheels. From the outside, the ambulance looks like an ordinary ambulance but on the inside, rather than bright lights and stretchers patients are greeted with comfortable seats and warm, inviting lights, where the dedicated team listen to someone in need of counselling,” he said.

He said that, traditionally, these cases were dealt with by the Gardaí or ordinary emergency services, sometimes ending up in overcrowded, brightly lit and noisy emergency departments, but the PAM team includes two mental health nurses and one paramedic, meaning the quality of care was improved.

“I am asking all general election candidates to support me in my call to triall these vehicles in a county so lacking out of hours mental health services,” he said.