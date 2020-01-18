Top women from different sectors gather in Tipperary for major event

Leading female figures from the worlds of politics, business and sport will gather for a round-table discussion, hosted by Fianna Fáil general election candidate Sandra Farrell in Nenagh on February 1.

Former jockey and broadcaster, Tracy Piggott will be Master of Ceremonies for the Aspire to Inspire event which takes place at Ashley Park House from 2pm to 4pm.

The afternoon tea and panel discussion will feature businesswoman Ms Farrell; former Minister for Health, Minister for Education, and Minister for Public Enterprise Mary O’Rourke; Senator and singer Frances Black; global chief diversity officer of Sodexo, Margot Slattery, whose contract catering firm employs 3,700 people in Ireland; IFA North Tipperary chair Imelda Walshe; All-star Tipperary camogie player and winner of five All Ireland senior titles Deirdre Hughes, and consultant physician and endocrinologist, and senior lecturer at the University of Limerick Medical School, Dr Mary Ryan.

“I’m honoured to host this gathering of women who have achieved great things in the fields of business, politics and sport,” said Ms Farrell.

The discussion will centre around the challenges the participants faced and the lessons they learned along the way.

“This will be a relaxed discussion over afternoon tea, but I hope it will help men and women who want to have a positive influence on their local communities,” she said. As the only female candidate in north Tipperary in the general election, I believe we need more women in government, but we also need men and women to work together for a common goal, which for me, is a better way for Tipperary, a better way of empowering rural towns and villages and delivering better public services across health, housing, mental health and education,” Ms Farrell.

For booking call 083-1231269, sandra@sandrafarrell.com or www.eventbrite.ie.