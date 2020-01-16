Meet the Tipperary candidates: Jackie Cahill, Fianna Fáil

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Tipperary now that the election campaign is under way?

A: The Government has failed to address the key issues affecting the country including health, housing and the development of rural Ireland. The election will be fought in my view on the record of this Government. Their abject failure in addressing the crisis in the health service. Tipperary patients on trolleys at Clonmel, Waterford and Limerick Hospitals while Our Lady's in Cashel and Nenagh Hospital remain under utilised. People are cynical at this stage that the modular unit at STGH, which has been announced on half a dozen occasions over the past two years, will ever see full capacity. There has been a complete failure to deliver on mental health services for Tipperary also. I have been advocating acute mental health beds for Tipperary as a bare minimum to address the problem. Housing will also be a key issue in the election. This Government sees the solution to housing as a problem for market forces to resolve and this is a serious mistake. I believe the state needs to lead, in conjunction with Local Authorities, a house building programme that will deliver social housing and also affordable housing. Young families on a reasonable level of income must be able to buy a home and families with lower levels of income must be given access to affordable and appropriate rental accommodation.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I am asking the people of Tipperary to vote for me because if elected I will continue to represent the people in an honest way and do my best to help to solve the issues that are affecting our county.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Tipperary constituency?

A: I think I will leave it up to the people of Tipperary to decide whom they believe should top the poll on this occasion.