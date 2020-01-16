Meet the Tipperary candidates: Seamus Healy, Independent

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Tipperary now that the election campaign is under way?

A: Health and housing remain at a never-before-seen crisis point presided over by the current government. Other issues of great concern are, the scourge of drugs in our communities, sub-standard water supply in Clonmel, the need for action on climate change and the restoration of local democracy.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Tipperary constituency in the next Dáil?

A: Open the 40-bed unit in South Tipperary General (overdue by 2 years); re-open Our Lady’s in Cashel; re-open 30 closed beds at St. Johns; re-open Nenagh & St Johns Emergency Departments; build promised 50 bed unit at South Tipperary General.

Mental health -

the immediate re-opening of St. Michaels. The JIGSAW services announced with great fanfare for Tipperary youths must actually be delivered on. A new crisis house, the full-resourcing of CAMHS and disability services are also extremely important.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I challenge the government's wilful neglect of Co. Tipperary and I demand a fair, equitable society with equal access to services and opportunities. I stand up for the vulnerable, disadvantaged and working people.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: I would declare the housing and homelessness crisis to be a national emergency and pass my Housing Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Bill of 2018 into law. By doing so it would give the state emergency powers to freeze repossessions, introduce rent controls and build social and affordable housing.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Tipperary constituency?

A: That is for the people to decide.