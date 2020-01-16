Man appears before Tipperary court charged with the murder of his father

A 21 year-old man appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District Court this morning charged with the murder of his father in Portlaw, Co. Waterford last weekend.

Stephen Butler with an address at Shielbaggan, New Ross, Co. Wexford appeared before Judge Terence Finn charged with the murder of John Butler at Brown St., Portlaw Saturday, January 11.

The assault causing harm charge profered against Stephen Butler at a special sitting of the Carrick Court on Sunday was withdrawn at this morning's court sitting.

Garda Sharon Ryan of Tramore Garda Station gave evidence of arresting Mr Butler at 10.32am this morning, charging and cautioning him. She said he made no reply to the charge.

Gda. Ryan told the court the Section 3 assault causing harm charge was being withdrawn.

Defence solicitor Ken Cunningham said the question of seeking bail didn't arise in the district court because of the seriousness of the charge. An application for bail would instead be made in the High Court in the next few days.

The solicitor said his client agreed to a remand of three weeks. He requested that the DPP prepare the Book of Evidence with due haste.

Judge Finn said this was a matter for the DPP's office and given the seriousness of the charge, he felt it would probably take some time to prepare the Book of Evidence.

He remanded Mr Butler in custody to appear before Carrick-on-Suir District Court sitting of February 6.

The Judge granted free legal aid to Mr Cunningham.