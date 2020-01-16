Meet the Tipperary candidates: Mary Newman Julian Fine Gael

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Tipperary now that the election campaign is under way?

A: The provision of healthcare. Almost 2,000 beds were removed from the health system from 2005 to 2012 and Fine Gael are steadily increasing the number, with an additional 600 beds now in place and more coming online such as the soon to be opened 40 bed modular unit in Clonmel.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Tipperary constituency in the next Dail?

A: Provision of acute mental health beds; roll out of rural broadband; continued investment in rural development; continued support for businesses, farmers and families to help mitigate against climate change in terms of switching to renewable energy and microgeneration; Tipperary and Thurles ring road; increased allocation of funding for rural roads.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I believe we need better public representatives. We need solution driven politicians, representatives who are willing to work with everyone to get a job done, at both local and national level.

As mother of four young children, working full time (as a vet) for 20 years, I am aware of the challenges that many families in Tipperary and rural Ireland face. I see the opportunities that are there, and I want to deliver those solutions to improve the quality of life for everyone in our communities.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Full and speedy implementation of Sláintecare, the 10-year plan for delivery of healthcare in Ireland.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Tipperary constituency?

A: Fine Gael.