New Tipperary tourism website to highlight the Premier County's wonderful treasures

www.Tipperary.com, Tipperary Tourism’s new website will be launched on January 28 to accelerate tourism traffic to the county by giving users an online one-stop-shop with all the information, links and guides they need to savour the best of what Tipperary has to offer.

In advance of the launch event in the Excel Centre in Tipperary Town before an audience of commercial and recreational service-providers from right across the county, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr. Michael Murphy said –

“A destination website is very often the first point of contact for potential tourists to the county and it is therefore important that the website is attractive, user friendly and effectively profiles the authentic experiences available across the county”

Currently in excess of 80% of tourists depend on the internet to research and plan their holidays. To respond to this need, Tipperary Tourism supported by Tipperary County Council has created a modern, user-friendly, mobile-optimised website, to inform and inspire potential visitors.

The launch will profile the website’s wonderful mix of Tipperary’s built and natural heritage, attractive towns and villages, excellent food and dining options and an abundance of activities for all ages. It will highlight the wealth of information the site offers as well as great insights into what a potential holiday in Tipperary would look and feel like.

Over 200 Tipperary businesses are profiled on the site and the 12 sample itineraries provided should prove an invaluable asset to any holiday-seeker.

The launch event will also announce details of Tipperary Tourism Membership 2020, a scheme enabling all tourism-related businesses, community groups and individuals across Tipperary to join forces in attracting tourists to the county.

Chair of Tipperary Tourism, Luke Murtagh, will be speaking at the event and commented: “Now in its 6th year, Tipperary Tourism is reaping the benefits of having a dedicated Tourism entity to consolidate and drive tourism promotion and marketing for County Tipperary.

“We are offering businesses and communities the opportunity to collaborate with other tourism providers as we market and promote Tipperary domestically and internationally throughout 2020. All members will reap the benefit of the annual marketing campaign which drives visitors to the new website as we build awareness and deliver a truly immersive and authentic Tipperary Experience”.

Tipperary County Council Chief Executive, Joe MacGrath said: “This new website is part of our strategic plan to position Tipperary as a leading holiday destination for domestic and international tourists. Tipperary County Council will continue its work to build Tipperary’s reputation and valued position within Irelands Ancient East and Irelands Hidden Heartlands together with Fáilte Ireland and supported by our strong tourism sector through Tipperary Tourism”

Attendees at the launch will also be briefed on the recent upgrading by Fáilte Ireland and Tipperary County Council of the historic town signage trail in Tipperary town. The signs were redesigned and re-worded to align with Ireland’s Ancient East and to include Tipperary Town in The Butler Trail, a tour of Tipperarys medieval towns that now incorporates Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Cahir, Roscrea and Tipperary.

Tipperary Tourism 2020 Membership forms are being circulated to businesses across the county in advance of the launch and are also accessible online atwww.tipperary.com. Forms can also be requested by email and any queries in relation to the scheme can be emailed to tourism@tipperarycoco.ie or to the Tourism Office on 0761066209

The launch event is open to all those interested in promoting Tipperary as a tourism destination. Registration in advance is essential, please email tourism@tipperarycoco.ie to secure your place at the event. If you are interested in profiling your tourism business on the website please contact tourism@tipperarycoco.ie for further details.