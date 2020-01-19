Tipperary woman shoplifted from Clonmel store twice in one day

A 40 year-old woman, who shoplifted from Clonmel's Penneys Store twice on the same day, received fines totalling €450 at Cashel District Court last week.

Judge Terence Finn fined Fiona Gill of 83 O'Brien St., Tipperary Town €300 for stealing from the O’Connell St. store on September 25 last year and €150 for being drunk and a danger to herself and others at the store that day.

She pleaded guilty to the offences.

Sgt. Carol O’Leary said Ms Gill entered Penneys at 11am on September 25 and left the store with a €6 headband without paying for it. She returned to the store around 3pm and stole €22.50 of items. All the goods were recovered.

In relation to the public order offence, Sgt. O’Leary said Ms Gill was intoxicated while she was being detained at Penneys and gardai were dealing with her.

The sergeant outlined that Ms Gill had 28 previous convictions that included convictions for theft and public order offences.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey handed in a letter from his client to the court. He said she was in recovery from alcohol addiction for the past eight months but unfortunately slipped from sobriety on this day and consumed alcohol along with medication.