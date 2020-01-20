COURT
Man to appear before court today as part of investigation into eight burglaries in Tipperary and Limerick
A man aged in his 20s is due to appear before Limerick District Court today charged in connection with an investigation into eight burglaries in counties Tipperary and Limerick last Wednesday, January 15
A second man arrested in connection with the burglaries was released without charge last night and a file on the case will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
