Cllr Michael Smith will canvass for Fianna Fáil

A general election in the depths of winter presents severe challenges for all, writes Cllr Michael Smith.

“Political parties and others will obviously make use of national and local media and utilise Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms to get their message across to the people.

“Yet, there is no substitute for meeting the people face to face and listening to their concerns, and responding in an honest way.

“Obviously, because of work commitments and other considerations, it is never possible to meet all the people, but it is always appreciated when one makes the best effort they can to do so.

“Fianna Fáil is best positioned to spread its resources and supporters throughout the constituency.

Achieving the ultimate in this regard will require an agreement between the candidates to confine their canvass to their own areas at least in the first two weeks of the election.

“Otherwise, huge parts of Tipperary will have little or no canvassing or impact for the party while other areas will be saturated during the election.

“Surely our concern should be to maximise the Fianna Fáil vote and achieve the best results possible.

“For my part, I wish the Fianna Fáil candidates the best of luck and I will be canvassing for them in their respective areas,” concluded Cllr Smith.