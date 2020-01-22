Public meeting about devising biodiversity plan for Carrick-on-Suir is planned 

A public meeting to kick start the drawing up of an action plan to tackle biodiversity loss in Carrick-on-Suir will take place in the town's Sean Healy Library on Wednesday, January 29 at 7pm.

This meeting is being organised by Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club, which has been awarded funding by the Community Foundation for Ireland to prepare a Community Biodiversity Plan by March, 2021.

Loss of biodiversity is a global issue and over the next 12 months the Lions Club will look at key issues of biodiversity loss in the town and what action should be taken individually and collectively to tackle them.

An action plan will be drawn up to enable the wider community to work on a positive way forward in the regeneration of community space with a rich and varied range of flora and fauna to be maintained and enjoyed by present and future generations.