Tipperary gardai renew appeal for witnesses following fatal Clonmel road accident

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Gladstone St, Clonmel at approximately 3pm on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Gardaí are particularly appealing for a man who called into Clonmel Garda Station to report the incident shortly after and left before leaving his details, to please contact Clonmel Gardaí.

A car struck a pole which then hit a male pedestrian on the street. The injured man was removed from the scene and taken to the South Tipperary Hospital. He passed away in the early hours of Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 - 6177640, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.