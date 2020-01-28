Tipperary agricultural machinery plant opened by Austrian ambassador

Pottinger Ireland officially opened their new state of the art premises at Glenaleamy, Powerstown Road, Clonmel last week by the Austrian Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Dr Helmut Freudenschuss.

The Irish subsidiary is part of the Austrian family owned International Pottinger company, market leaders in the manufacture and distribution of a wide range of grassland and tillage machines for the agricultural sector.

The new premises in Clonmel is designed to provide warehouse and administration services to supply and support to the growing nationwide dealer network.

The facility also provides a unique training centre for the retail staff and end user customer to be trained on the machines, ensuring maximum benefit and performance is achieved in field.

The investment made by Pottinger in this facility strengthens its long term commitment to Ireland and its farming community and its continuing association with Clonmel.

They were delighted to welcome on the day their dealers from around the country along with friends and colleagues from the Austrian headquarters, including members of the Pottinger executive board and representatives from businesses that support them.

Representing Clonmel was Mayor Garret Ahearn who in his address to guests stressed the links Austria has with Clonmel and his delight in the commitment that Pottinger has made to Clonmel and Ireland.

The day was a great success and the company would like to thank all those who assisted in the preparation and delivery on the day.