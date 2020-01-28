Tipperary hotel honoured with excellence in service award

The team at the Clonmel Park Hotel are delighted to announce their accreditation of the Service Excellence Business Award.

Now part of an elite and small group of hotels in Ireland to be awarded this award by Failte Ireland, the team were absolutely thrilled with this recognition.

Laura Jones, Sales & Marketing Manager and Director with the Chamber of Commerce, said that Ireland and the Irish hospitality sector is currently experiencing very strong competition internationally, so they need to look at ways of standing out, making themselves different and making an impact on the experience that tourists experience while visiting Clonmel and the larger Tipperary region.

She added - “The more tourism businesses that can participate in the Accredited Service Excellence Programme going forward, then the better it will be for the hospitality industry in general’.

The Service Excellence Award saw all front-line staff and the management team trained by Failte Ireland with a focus on encouraging tourism business by maximising their potential in customer engagment and satisfaction.

Failte Ireland believe that by providing excellence in customer care, it can have major benefits for both the visitor, staff and the business including business growth, driving repeat business, increasing positive recommendations and visitor spend.