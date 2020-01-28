€25 million Erin Foods demolition starts as McDonalds applies for planning in Thurles

Deputy Michael Lowry has turned the first sod on the major new €25m development that will mark the dawn of a bright new future for Thurles.



The derelict Erin Foods site is about to become a hive of activity as demolition work started to level the site, which will house a new high-end model flagship store for Lidl Ireland, as well as two 30,000 sq ft buildings that will form the Thurles Business and Innovation Centre.



And, The Tipperary Star understands that McDonald’s fast food chain will lodge a comprehensive planning application this week for a drive-thru and restaurant at the lower end of the site also.

The project will facilitate the future development of the town by providing the first phase of the much anticipated Thurles Inner Relief Road that will link Slievenamon Road to Mill Road. The total value of the project is €25million and Deputy Lowry says that it is the start of a new beginning for Thurles.



The Business and Innovation Centre project, which has full planning permission in place, is a joint partnership between Wesley Quirke of Baycross Developments Ltd, and Castletown Capital Ltd. Lidl Ireland unlocked the potential of the site, recognising its strategic location in close proximity to the town centre and its suitability to develop a flagship store on a 2.5 acre area of the site. This led to further interest in the site and decision by this joint partnership to come on board to build the two 30,000 square foot buildings, creating a unique opportunity to attract new business into the town.



The centre will be fully equipped with all the services required and will be appealing to companies involved in research and development, science, pharmaceuticals, call centres technology, or as a headquarters for a public service office. The developers themselves have identified a very lucrative tenant for a part of the building with the potential for job creation, and are in discussions with other potential businesses.



Deputy Lowry has confirmed that IDA has visited the site and have listed the Business and Innovation Centre on their books and will actively pursue future tenants for the high-spec premises in which they are very impressed.

“Up to now, one of the main challenges for job creation in Thurles was the lack of suitable accommodation. This new development addresses that challenge and marks a major progression for the town. It’s a big vote of confidence in Thurles and it would not have happened if Lidl had not made the first move to secure part of the site for their new store,” said Deputy Lowry who added that Monday was a very significant day for Thurles.



Wesley Quirke, Baycross Developments said that the project will rejuvenate Thurles and that the Business and Innovation Centre will guarantee additional jobs for Thurles and will be a major boost to the local economy.

Ms. Laura Mateo from Castletown Capital said that they are very pleased to be involved in such an innovative project for Thurles, which opens up huge potential for the town in terms of attracting new business and creating jobs.

