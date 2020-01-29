Tipperary restaurant Dooks Fine Foods shortlisted for best brunch in Ireland

Dooks Fine Foods in Fethard has been nominated for the best brunch in Ireland.

And now it needs your vote.

Are you a brunch aficionado who knows where to get the best poached eggs on soda bread in the country? Or maybe you’ve brunched your way around Dublin to find the tastiest pancakes in the capital?

If the answer is YES, then it is time to help decide on the Brunch category winners at the 2020 Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in association with Fáilte Ireland - as the public is invited to vote for their favourite brunch venue ahead of this year’s Awards.

The Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in preparing and serving the best breakfasts, and brunches, in Ireland, to tourists and locals alike. The Brunch Award is one of multiple categories in the Irish Breakfast Awards, and the only one open to the public.

Last year, Dublin’s The Fumbally was chosen by the public as the winner of the inaugural Brunch of the Year Award. This year’s voting list of nominations by Georgina Campbell’s team of independent assessors is selected from over 150 long-listed establishments and features 30 fabulous places all around Ireland that have a great brunch offering and a focus on local produce.

Voting closes at midnight on February 7. Vote here https://ireland-guide.kandid.ie/vote/

The winner of 2020 Brunch of the Year Award will be announced on February 17 at an awards ceremony at the 5-star InterContinental Hotel, Dublin.

Ahead of the public’s vote, Jenny DeSaulles, Sector Development Director, Fáilte Ireland said: “Brunch has become such a popular meal option with brunch venues all over Ireland buzzing with both locals and tourists, particularly at weekends. We would love to know which establishments the public rate and why, as they are hugely important to our food tourism offering.”

Georgina Campbell said, “There is a real sense of occasion about ‘going for brunch’ these days. People truly enjoy the quality and variety of dishes on brunch menus across Ireland and we want to celebrate those who set the bar for this multi-generational treat and help to develop

Ireland’s growing reputation as a food destination. That is why we introduced the Brunch of the Year category to our annual Irish Breakfast Awards in 2019 - and The Fumbally was a brilliant first winner, so we are excited to see which venue will be the most popular in the public vote this year.”

Now in their fourth year, The Irish Breakfast Awards in association with Fáilte Ireland are regarded as among the most important food awards in Ireland, due to their independent, anonymous assessment process and the industry standards they promote.