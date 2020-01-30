Clerihan coffee morning will raise funds for Co. Tipperary toddler’s life-changing surgery in the US

A coffee morning will take place in Clerihan Community Hall this Sunday (February 2) in aid of a fundraising campaign to send local toddler Heidi Griffin to the US in April for life-changing surgery to help her walk unaided.

The coffee morning will take place at the hall after 10.30am Mass and is one of a number of fundraising events being organised over the next month for little Heidi, who is daughter of Pamela and Tom Griffin from Rathdrum, Fethard.

Heidi has a form of Cerebral Palsy called Spastic Diplegia, which effects her legs and means she can't stand correctly or walk independently. Her family received the news two weeks ago that due to a cancellation a place has become free on April 30 for Heidi to undergo Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery at St Louis Children's Hospital in Missouri in the US. The surgery will be carried out by the renowned neurosurgeon Dr TS Park and will enable Heidi to walk independently.

Her family set up a Go Fund Me page on Monday, January 20 to raise funds to pay for the operation, which will cost €60,000.

Pamela Griffin told The Nationalist her family are overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the generosity shown by neighbours, friends and strangers to the fundraising campaign so far.

Anyone wishing to donate should go to www. gofundme.com and look for the Heidi's Happy Feet page.

Read full story about the fundraising campaign in the next edition of The Nationalist in local shops on Wednesday, February 5.