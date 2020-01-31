Leading women in their fields gather for major seminar in Tipperary

Leading female figures from the worlds of politics, business and sport will gather for a round-table discussion, compered by former jockey and RTÉ broadcaster Tracy Piggott, in Nenagh this Saturday, February 1.

Ms Piggott, in the headlines this week after her RTE contract was not renewed by the national broadcaster, will be MC for the Aspire to Inspire event which takes place at Ashley Park House in Nenagh from 2pm to 4pm.

The afternoon tea and panel discussion will be hosted by businesswoman and Fianna Fáil general election candidate Sandra Farrell, with panelists including former Minister for Health, Minister for Education, and Minister for Public Enterprise Mary O’Rourke; senator and singer Frances Black; global chief diversity officer of Sodexo Margot Slattery, whose contract catering firm employs 3,700 people in Ireland; IFA chair of North Tipperary IFA Imelda Walshe; All-star Tipperary camogie player and winner of five All-Ireland senior titles Deirdre Hughes, and consultant physician and endocrinologist and senior lecturer at University of Limerick Medical School Dr Mary Ryan.

“I’m honoured to host this gathering of women who have achieved great things in the fields of business, politics and sport. The discussion will centre around the challenges these inspirational women faced and the lessons they learned along the way," said Ms Farrell, a former Mayor of Nenagh and North Tipperary Businesswoman Of The Year.

The gathering will be a relaxed discussion over afternoon tea, which, she hoped, will help men and women who want to have a positive influence on their local communities.

For bookings call 083-1231269; email: sandra@sandrafarrell.com or visit www.eventbrite.ie