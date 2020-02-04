Funeral arrangements announced for late Tipperary general election candidate Marese Skehan

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Marese Skehan, the Tipperary general election candidate who died on Monday.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 5th February, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Service on Thursday, 6th February, in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Thurles Meals on Wheels.

Marese was Home Help Coordinator with Thurles Community Social Services, Mid-Western Health Board and HSE since 1982. Predeceased by her parents Liam and Mai. Deeply regretted by her loving family; brothers Jim, Gerard and Fr William, sisters Hilary, Kay and Michelle, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, sisters-in-law Margaret and Betty, brothers-in-law Sean and Liam, aunt Phillis, cousins, neighbours and many friends.