Tipperary election WILL go ahead on Saturday despite death of candidate

The general election will go ahead in Tipperary on Saturday after an earlier decision this week to postpone the poll following the death of Independent candidate Marese Skehan.

Following a number of days of uncertainly on whether Tipperary voters would go the polls along with the rest of the country, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy has announced that it will proceed.

The Constitution states that an election must be held within thirty days of the dissolution of the Dail and a delay in Tipperary would not have allowed that to happen

Minister Murphy made a special difficulty order in respect of the general election 2020. The making of the special difficulty order means that the election in Tipperary will now proceed on the same day as all other constituencies - on 8 February 2020.

The advice of the Attorney General was sought and, following consideration of that advice, the Minister is satisfied that this order is necessary to address a special difficulty that occurred this week in relation to the holding of an election in the constituency of Tipperary.

The difficulty relates to the impossibility of completing a fresh election in that constituency in accordance with section 62 of the Electoral Act 1992 and within the 30 day time limit set out in article 16.3.2 of the Constitution, following the death of a candidate (Ms Marese Skehan).

The Minister wishes to stress that all functions performed and acts done by the Returning Officer for Tipperary under the Electoral Act 1992, prior to making this special difficulty order, were carried out in accordance with the law.

The order modifies the law so that those acts are set aside and the Returning Officer can proceed to hold the poll on Saturday 8 February.

Minister Murphy expresses his sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Marese Skehan on her very sad passing.