Female trailblazers encourage others to aspire to inspire

Two hundred people attended a gathering of leading female figures from the worlds of politics, business and sport, hosted by Fianna Fáil general election candidate, Sandra Farrell.

One of the trailblazers for women in Irish politics, former minister Mary O’Rourke, proved a big hit at the event, endorsing her host Sandra Farrell as a candidate she felt would best represent Tipperary in the Dáil.

The event held last Saturday in Ashley Park House outside Nenagh, was compered by former jockey and RTÉ broadcaster Tracy Piggott.

The other panelists included Sen and singer Frances Black; global chief diversity officer of Sodexo Margot Slattery, whose contract catering firm employs 3,700 people in Ireland; North Tipperary IFA chairwoman Imelda Walshe; All-star Tipperary camogie player and winner of five All-Ireland senior titles, Deirdre Hughes, and consultant physician and endocrinologist, and senior lecturer at the University of Limerick Medical School, Dr Mary Ryan.

“I was honoured to host this gathering of women who have achieved great things in their respective fields. They have all had amazing careers, but all started with the same small steps and the same obstacles,” said Ms Farrell.