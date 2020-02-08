Cllr Seamus Morris calls for clarification on lighting iconic Tipperary castle

Tipperary County Council has been called on to clarify whether or not it has applied for Government funding to floodlight Nenagh Castle.

The call came from Cllr Seamus Morris following announcements by Deputy Michael Lowry and Deputy Alan Kelly that Minister for the OPW Kevin “Boxer” Moran had issued them with a letter stating as part of developing tourism in Nenagh, funding is being sought by the council from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund to advance a number of projects, including, potentially, floodlighting the castle and that both his Department and Fáilte Ireland will be actively supporting that application.

The letter was welcomed by both TDs this week, with Deputy Lowry stating that the OPW had previously declined a request for funding, “dashing hopes for this worthwhile and beneficial project for Nenagh”.

However, Deputy Lowry, who pointed out that he had been solely responsible for securing the funding to light up the Rock of Cashel, said that he had taken up the mantle for Nenagh and gained the support of the OPW.

He said that Nenagh community activist and member of the Lowry Team, Brendan Murphy, had highlighted the matter to him following John Clarke’s proposal to have flood lighting at the castle.

Mr Murphy said that after a lengthy phone call with Deputy Lowry on the merits of the proposal, Tipperary TD put a strong case to the OPW on behalf of the people of Nenagh.

"The OPW, who had already declined this request, have now written back to Deputy Michael Lowry confirming that they will now be supporting the proposal. This is wonderful news for the town of Nenagh," said Mr Murphy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Kelly said that he had been asked by several groups in the area if Nenagh Castle can be lit up in different colours to highlight different groups or to highlight awareness around a subject. Following these representations, he contacted Minister Moran to see if this was a possibility.

Deputy Kelly said that he was looking forward to seeing this progress.

Cllr Morris, while welcoming the news, said that the the council told councillors at its most recent meeting that lighting up Nenagh Castle was not part of their application.

“It would be the best 800th birthday present for the castle and the town, something I have worked hard on realising for the town in 2020,” said Cllr Morris.