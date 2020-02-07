Thieves steal hundreds of euros worth of cleaning equipment and cash from two Co. Tipperary businesses

Gardai are investigating the theft of cleaning equipment from a Cahir business and cash from a car wash in Ballyporeen.

A power hose, industrial hoover and spray pump worth an estimated €400 were stolen from the Munster Van Centre at Carrigeen, Cahir between 10am and 10.30am on Monday.

Meanwhile, €200 was stolen from a coin box attached to a car wash machine at O'Flynn's Garage at Main Street, Ballyporeen between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Gardai have appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigations into these thefts to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.