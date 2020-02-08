Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Drama group wins six Green Room awards

Brewery Lane Drama Group's thespians won an impressive six awards for their recent productions of Gaslight and The Real McCoy at the inaugural Green Room Awards in Waterford this week.

And Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's well known musical director Fergal Carroll won the Best Musical Director gong at the awards that recognise top performances in musicals, drama, comedy, choral and panto productions.

The awards ceremony took place at the Theatre Royal in Waterford on Sunday night. More than 140 nominees gathered at the gala ceremony for the event at which 36 awards were handed out.

Brewery Lane was nominated for 11 awards and won six in the amateur drama category including the two top acting awards for its production of Gaslight.

Neill Bourke won both the Best Actor Award for his performance as the lead Jack Manningham in the thriller Gaslight and Best Comedy Award for his portrayal of Martin Daly in 1960s Irish comedy drama The Real McCoy. Suzanne Dunne received the Best Actress prize for her portrayal of Bella in Gaslight.

Gaslight director Roseanne Glascott received the Best Director award while Colm Power received the Best Play award for Brewery Lane's production of The Real McCoy. Walter Dunphy won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance as Tom Molloy in The Real McCoy.

Meanwhile, Fergal Carroll won the Best Musical Director award for his work on Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's production of Chicago last March. He is musical director of the Society's upcoming annual show Oklahoma.

Mr Dunphy said Brewery Lane Drama Group was delighted and honoured with the recognition the awards accorded their members for their work on these two plays.

The Drama Group isn't resting on its laurels though.

Mr Dunphy said preparations are underway to stage their next drama Eclipse about the Magdalen Laundries at Brewery Lane Theatre at the end of March.