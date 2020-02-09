Fine Gael candidates struggling with Sinn Fein's Martin Browne now a strong contender to unseat one of the sitting TD's

Eamon Lacey

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

Email:

elacey@nationalist.ie

Fine Gael candidates struggling with Sinn Fein's Martin Browne is now a strong contender to unseat one of the sitting TD's

Fine Gael's hopes of regaining a seat is fading with both their candidates struggling in the early tallies with 31% of the tally complete at the Tipperary count centre.

With 31% of the tally complete in Tipperary Michael Lowry is still out ahead but the gap between him and Martin Browne of Sinn Fein is narrowing.

Michael Lowry (Indp) is on 15% with Martin Browne(SF) on 12%.

Sitting TD's Mattie McGrath11%,Jackie Cahill 9%,Alan Kelly8% and Seamus Healy is on 7%.

The two Fine Gael candidates are off the pace at 6%.