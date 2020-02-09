Cashel based Sinn Fein candidate Martin Browne is ahead in Clonmel of Clonmel mayor Cllr.Garret Ahearn

The  Sinn Fein vote throughout the county is performing very strongly with their Cashel based candidate Martin Browne polling ahead of Fine Gael's Garret Ahearn in Clonmel.

With thirty one of the forty five boxes  open in Clonmel  the Mayor of Clonmel Cllr.Garrett Ahearn is at 14% with Martin Browne  at 15.3%.

Indep Seamus Healy is out in front on 25.2% and Mattie McGrath (Indp) is on 19%.