Sinn Fein's Martin Browne is now a strong contender to take a seat in Tipperary

With over 50% of boxes open Michael Lowry(Indp) is still  out in front on 16% but the big story of this election is the performance of Martin Browne of Sinn Fein who is on 12%

57% of the boxes are  now open at the Tipperary count centre and tallies show that Michael Lowry is the clear leader.

It also suggests that Martin Browne is on course to take a Dail seat which would represent an amazing turnaround for  the Cashel man who lost his local authority seat  in the local elections in 2019.

It was a devastating blow for the Sinn Fein veteran  at the time but in a short space of time Browne has undergone an amazing upturn in fortunes.

Mattie McGrath (Indp) is on 11%,Jackie Cahill (FF) is on 9%,Alan Kelly Labour) is on 9%,Seamus Healy (Indp) is on 7%,Garrett Ahearn (FG) is on 6% and his FG running mate  Mary Newman Julian is on 5%