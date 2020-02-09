Michael Lowry set to be the clear winner in Tipperary with 100% of the boxes now open and Martin Browne of Sinn Fein is on course to take a seat

Michael Lowry is on course to top the poll in Tipperary and Sinn Fein's Martin Browne is in contention to win a seat for his party at the expense of a sitting TD.

A clearer picture is now emerging in Tipperary with 100% of the boxes now open and Michael Lowry(Indp) with 13,010 is on 17% way out ahead of the rest of the pack and he is expected to be elected in the first count.

Martin Browne(Sinn Fein) with 9,268 is on 12% which makes him a strong contender to take a seat in the Tipperary constituency.

Mattie McGrath(Indp) is on 10% with TD's Jackie Cahill(FF) and Alan Kelly(Lab) on 9%.

Sitting TD Seamus Healy (Indp) is on 6% as is the mayor of Clonmel FG's Garrett Ahearn.

The second FG candidate Mary Newman Julian is on 5% as is Joe Hannigan(Indp) .

Fianna Fail running mates Imelda Goldsboro is on 4% and Sandra Farrell is on 3%.

The Green Party candidate Rob O Donnell is on 3% and Dolores Cahill(non party) is o n 1%.

Martin Browne is expected to take a seat with sitting TD Seamus Healy most vulnerable.Alan Kelly will also be in a battle for his seat while Garrett Ahearn of Fine Gael cannot be ruled out at this stage even though party workers are very disappointed with the Fine Gael vote.