Sinn Fein's Martin Browne said people are fed up for decades with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael as he prepares to take a Dail seat for Tipperary

"People are fed up with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael for decades,people wanted change, we will not let them down" said Sinn Fein candidate Martin Browne who arrived in the Tipperary count centre at 8pm on Sunday evening.

Browne, who lost his county council seat in 2019, said he was "thrilled" with the 10.004 first preference votes he received in a spectacular performance which is expected to see him elected to Dail Eireann at some stage on Monday.

"Losing my council seat was a very low day, especially so for my family and all close to me" said Martin Browne.

Martin Browne, who was co-opted onto a council seat seven years ago after his brother Michael,who was an unsuccessful candidate in a previous general election,passed away.

In less than a year Martin Browne has experienced the high and lows of political life.He lost his county council seat last year and in this general election he came second to Michael Lowry in first preference votes and outvoted the four other sitting TD's

"I will be a very proud man to represent Tipperary in Dail Eireann,I want to work for the county with the other TD's from Tipperary.Sinn Fein can bring a freshness,we can change things " said Martin Browne.

Martin Browne said he was very proud of the fact that his Sinn Fein cumann is named after Pearse MCann, who was the last Sin Fein TD for Tipperary elected 102 years ago.

"That makes it very special for me" said Martin Browne.